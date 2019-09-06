In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Citizens for Safe Schools will be hosting their Annual Banquet: Murder Mystery.

Citizens for Safe Schools is a youth serving nonprofit in Klamath Falls, OR that offers mentoring services to at-promise youth in the community. Their mission is to create a safe and drug free community where all children, especially those at risk for delinquency, academic failure or victimization have opportunities to build resiliency and character and all adults feel empowered to help them.

This Banquet is their largest fundraiser.The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater will be performed by local actors from the Linkville Playhouse and Ross Ragland.

Every dollar raised goes directly towards supporting their Kids in the Middle mentoring program, which pairs at-risk youth with a caring, responsible adult mentor. The event will be Saturday October 26th at the 9th St Venue.