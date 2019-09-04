Klamath Falls, OR – On August 9, 2019, Diamond Home Improvement held its annual Customer Appreciation Golf Tournament raising $10,800 for Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities & Therapy Center (Solid Ground EAATC) located in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The golf tournament was held at Running Y Ranch Resort with over 95 golfers playing. Teams consisted of Diamond staff, vendors and customers. Golfers were able to purchase mulligans, with all proceeds matched by Diamond and donated to Solid Ground EAATC. Vendors, including Makita Tools, Milwaukee Tools, Traeger Grills and Q100.3, donated raffle prizes. Raffle ticket proceeds were also donated to Solid Ground EAATC.

Of the event’s success, Diamond General Manager and Owner Tim Steiner said, “The power of partnership is what makes this business so rewarding. We appreciate the investment of time and energy, not to mention generosity, of our vendors and customers who help us give back to the communities we serve.”

Staff and volunteers from Solid Ground EAATC attended the event to collect donations and share about their work in the Klamath Basin. Diamond would like to thank everyone who participated and contributed to this event. Special thanks to Quikrete for generously donating $2,000.

About Diamond Home Improvement – Diamond Home Improvement is a locally owned and family operated home improvement retailer headquartered in Southern Oregon with locations in Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. Diamond started in 2000 with the simple goal of providing high-quality service and great prices to Oregon’s building community—serving professional builders as well as homeowners and do-it-yourselfers.

About Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activites and Therapy Center – Solid Ground Equine EAATC uses horses and a ranch setting to provide services that equip and empower individuals to work through and overcome challenges they face from a variety of physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral challenges. Their facility is a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) member center, and instructors must be PATH Certified to work and serve at the center. Clients served are youth, teens, and adults, including Veterans and senior citizens. Referrals are received from medical professionals, Department of Human Services, Klamath Behavioral Health and parents, as well as self referrals.