ALTURAS, Calif.— The Fork Fire in the South Warner Wilderness is being contained using burnout operations anchored from natural features connected and augmented with hand line. To date, crews have completed 10 acres of fuels reduction between the fire and containment features.

Firefighter and public safety is top priority. Healthy wildfire enhances resilience to future fires and benefits wilderness characteristics such as aspen stands and other wildlife habitat.

Personnel are remaining on scene to monitor the fire and ensure it stays within containment lines. Smoke visible from Alturas is coming from burning of heavy interior fuels. Fire and Fuels personnel report good consumption of dead and down material that could have carried unmanaged wildfire in the future.

Though the overall operation is not yet complete, burnout operations were conducted only on Sept. 2. Crews plan to continue monitoring this fire as it consumes interior fuels and wait for the right conditions to continue burnouts.

Much like a prescribed fire, this naturally-caused fire will help reduce the dead and down fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. The results are expected to promote long-term ecosystem integrity and sustainability by reducing the risk of high-severity wildland fires in the future.

Please expect to see smoke from these operations in the coming weeks.

“This is a good opportunity for us to use natural features to safely suppress this lightning-caused fire while supporting the overall long-term health of this fire-adapted wilderness,” said Forest Supervisor Amanda McAdams. “We will make every effort to assure firefighter and public safety on this incident while also contributing to the safety of future firefighters and forest users.”