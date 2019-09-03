Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives continue to investigate the death of an infant at a south county campground. On Thursday, August 15, 2019, at about 9:21 a.m., a SCSO deputy (Deputy Mike Burns) and a sergeant responded to a report of an infant not breathing at the Twin Arrows Campground, a rural Siskiyou County site south of Siskiyou Lake and several miles southwest of the City of Mount Shasta. SCSO Sergeant Ben Whetstine arrived and found the 7-month old child unresponsive. Sergeant Whetstine initiated cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the child for several minutes until the arrival of Mount Shasta Ambulance and Mount Shasta Fire Department (MSFD) first responders. MSFD firefighters continued CPR while the ambulance transported the victim to Mercy-Mount Shasta Hospital. Despite the valiant efforts to revive the infant, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mother and her companion were visiting the area from out-of-state. They were released, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the campground and later, the hospital to conduct a criminal investigation into the child’s death, along with the investigating deputy. The investigation has thus far revealed a 2 year-old child and the 7-month-old infant were left in a vehicle while the mother and a companion were sleeping in a nearby tent. The mother reportedly checked on the baby during the night but found the child unresponsive in the morning. Siskiyou County Child Protective Services (CPS) was summoned and took custody of the 2 year-old child. An autopsy was conducted on August 16, 2019 to help detectives determine a cause and manner of death in the case. Although the autopsy results were inconclusive, investigators are waiting for toxicology tests for the child to return before determining a final cause and manner of death in the case, in consultation with SCSO’s criminal pathologist and Chief Deputy Coroner.

Although it is anticipated criminal charges will be filed in this case, detectives are waiting for the toxicology test to return before submitting the case to the Siskiyou County District Attorney. Charges may be filed against the child’s mother and companion in this case. Possible charges could potentially involve child neglect, child endangerment, and even involuntary manslaughter but that will depend on the final recommendations made after the investigation is complete and submitted to the district attorney.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “I would like to again offer our thoughts and prayers to the infant-victim and his family. I would like to commend the first responders, both SCSO, ambulance, MSFD, and Mercy-Medical Center medical staff, especially those whose efforts to revive the infant were extraordinary under very difficult circumstances. CPS also provided invaluable assistance in this case. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”