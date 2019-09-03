East Rim, the official vehicle free route and approximately 25 miles, will open at 8:00 am and will remain closed to vehicles until 6:00 pm.

The East Rim can take roughly 4 hours to complete, give or take an hour based on individual experience levels.

Please plan accordingly and start at an appropriate time.

Riders can choose to continue past the vehicle free portion and complete the entire Rim Drive, which makes the ride a total of 33 miles.

The additional stretch of riding with traffic and no shoulder does have a significant incline in narrow switchbacks for a small section, but is a great accomplishment for those that complete it.