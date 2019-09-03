ROCKLIN, Calif. — William Jessup gained a little revenge when the Warriors scored the final three points of their own volleyball tournament Saturday to stun previously unbeaten Oregon Tech, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

Tech had opened Saturday’s play with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Menlo College to remain unbeaten in the tournament, along with Southern Oregon.

“We fought hard this weekend and just didn’t have enough to match Jessup in the (final) match,” said OIT Head Coach Andrew Clifton . “We will regroup and get ready for SOU on Wednesday.”

Saturday’s Matches

Oregon Tech 3, Menlo 0

Oregon Tech had one of its best attack efforts of the season at .284, and added a season-high 10 service aces in the three-set match victory over Menlo.

Ashley Ripplinger had a personal attack effort at .750 and finished with 10 kills, while teammate Melody Edwards added 11 kills.

Nicole Reyes knocked down five of Tech’s 10 service aces, while Jaime Toedtemeier had a solid effort with 29 assists, seven digs and an ace. Ripplinger was involved in five OIT blocks, including three solo efforts. Aubrey Kievit had 16 digs, Reyes 11 and Alicia Volk 10.

Menlo fell to 4-3 on the season.

William Jessup 3, Oregon Tech 0

Slightly more than a week after Oregon Tech had posted a win over William Jessup at the Southern Oregon tournament, the host Warriors turned in a solid .265 attack effort, and helped themselves with 11 service aces.

Tech, meanwhile, had its poorest offensive performance in the WJU tournament, and attacked at .140.

Jessup’s win allowed the Warriors to up their season record to 3-4, and dropped OIT to 7-3.

Ripplinger had nine kills for the Hustlin’ Owls, the first time this season no OIT player reached double figures, and, with Camryn Johnson , was one of two Tech players to attack at better than 50 percent. Toedtemeier, meanwhile, had 23 assists, Kievit 17 digs, Reyes 13 digs, and Lindsey Sampson eight digs.

Up next

OIT will begin Cascade Collegiate Conference play at 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Hustlin’ Owls travel to Ashland to meet Southern Oregon. It will be Tech’s 11th straight match away from home.

Tech’s first home match of the season will be a league contest at 7 p.m. Thursday at Danny Mills Court against Walla Walla University and will be the first of three straight home contests.