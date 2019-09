It’s almost time for the sixth annual Klamath Comic Con! The downtown Klamath County Library will become a haven for all things fandom on Saturday, October 26th from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

You can be a part of the con! Visit https://klamathlibrary.org/adults/comic-con for more details.

The Council will again be hosting the analog gaming area. If you would like to run a game come in and talk with us.