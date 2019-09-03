Klamath Basin Audubon Society invites the public to attend their September 10th, 6:30pm meeting at Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St. There will be light refreshments, socializing and book sales followed by a brief business meeting and program. Featured speaker will be Jaime Stephens, Klamath Bird Observatory (KBO) Science Director. She will present an overview of KBO’s long-term monitoring and applied ecology research with a focus on current projects occurring in the Klamath Basin. There will be time for questions and discussion about these projects and broader bird conservation initiatives.