The Ross Ragland Theater will host a very special event Centered around the documentary “Shattered: Journey Into a Silent Past.”

THE FILM follows the fate of Salem’s Britta Franz and her sister Marianne who were Jewish in Germany in 1937. At ages 9 and 12, they were forced to flee the town of Aachen. The filmmaker takes you back with Britta and Marianne as they travel back to visit their old family store and piece together the traces of their relatives who didn’t survive escaping the Nazis. This is a Film by Walter Wehmeyer

This event is a fundraiser and all proceeds will go to the theater’s Relight the Tower Campaign.

Tickets: $10 Adults & $5 for Students