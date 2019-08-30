KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Baldwin Hotel Museum will be open for guided tours on Saturday afternoons through September.

Guided tours will be offered every hour from noon until 4 p.m. Costs range from $4 to $10, depending on the type of tour.

“We normally end our tour season on Labor Day weekend, but requests for tours has been up this year, so we’re going to offer a few more opportunities for people to visit,” said Doty DeGarmo, a museum aide at the Baldwin.

The Baldwin building opened in 1906, with George Baldwin’s hardware store located on the ground floor and office space on the upper floors.

The building operated as a hotel until 1977. It was acquired by Klamath County and converted to a museum in 1978, with many of the original fixtures and furnishings still in place.

The Fort Klamath Museum on Highway 62 will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays, through the end of September.

For more information call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.