At approximately 1347 hours on August 29, 2019, Klamath County Fire District No.1 was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Adams Street. Crews arrived on scene to find a residence heavily involved in fire and spreading to adjacent structures. The incident commander called for a second alarm and received mutual aid from Kingsley Field Fire, Chiloquin Fire & Rescue, and Keno Rural Fire Protection District. Firefighters took quick action to search the structures for victims and control the fire.

One civilian was transported from the scene for a medical issue. No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

During the fire, EMS personnel from Klamath County Fire District No.1 with assistance from Keno, Chiloquin, and Klamath County Fire District No.4 handled several other emergency calls.