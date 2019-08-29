The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. On August 3, 2019, at 5:08 p.m., a group home in the Fort Jones area of Siskiyou County reported a 16 year-old walked away from the home, located in the 5100 block of Lighthill Road. Since that the date, the missing juvenile, Jessie Starkey, 16, previously of Sonoma County, has not been located. She is considered endangered and may be in the company of an adult male companion. Jessie was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, gray sweatshirt, and a baseball cap, worn backwards. Jessie has mid-length red hair, is 5’ 5” in height and she weighs about 180 pounds.

SCSO deputies responded to reporting sightings in the Fort Jones and Greenville areas of Siskiyou County after her disappearance but all searches failed to locate Jessie.

SCSO investigators have been talking to associates and family members and thus far the on-going investigation has failed to locate the missing teen; however, recent indicators may place her in the Sonoma County area, which is located north of San Francisco. Jessie has family ties in that area of California.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We are very concerned about Jessie’s welfare and need the publics help locating her. Anyone with any information about Jessie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.