KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following a season that saw the Oregon Tech women claim their first National Championship in program history, the Lady Owls have been voted to finish in 7th place, and the OIT men received A twenty-fourth ranking in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

“I am very optimistic that although the women are young, they will compete with the best teams in the nation,” said Kegg. “We have a very strong group of returners with three of the fastest fifteen women in school history. Faith Widman #6 at 18:11, Hannah Mason #10 at 18:41, and Mallory Ward #14 at 18:49.” “I expect the three freshmen to put themselves in the mix and give us a great team balance. This group will be led by redshirt freshman and returning indoor track All-American Delani Dietrich 18:51, Mia Smith 18:59 and McKenzie Morgan 19:08 round out the small but talented team of women” continued Kegg.

On the men’s side, Mark French leads the way as a two-time All-American for the Hustlin’ Owls. “The return of five of the top twenty in school history, and a strong recruiting class, loads the owls with all the ammunition I could ask for at the start of the season,” noted Kegg. “The return of two time All-American Mark French #2 at 24:48, and Tim McPherson #9 at 25:20, from injuries that held them out last season will be a huge piece of our puzzle. Other key pieces are returners Victor Rios #14 at 25:56, Nick McMillen #17 at 25:59, and Chris Ramirez #19 at 26:02″.

“There are some questions that need to be answered, but the men have great talent and I believe they will be up for every challenge the conference can throw at them,” said Kegg.

Oregon Tech Cross Country opens the season at the Humboldt Invite on Friday, September 6th in Arcada, California. The Cascade Collegiate College Championships are scheduled for Friday, November 8th in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

2019 Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 2 Madonna (Mich.) [14] 584 2 5 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [6] 574 3 3 Taylor (Ind.) 540 4 4 Southern Oregon [1] 533 5 8 St. Francis (Ill.) 530 6 14 Indiana Wesleyan 467 7 1 Oregon Tech 436 8 7 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 419 9 11 College of Idaho 416 10 15 Cornerstone (Mich.) 413 11 16 Dordt (Iowa) 398 12 13 Oklahoma City 396 13 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 380 14 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 369 15 10 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 314 16 NR Shawnee State (Ohio) 313 17 12 Milligan (Tenn.) 284 18 17 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 268 19 23 Vanguard (Calif.) 263 20 25 Saint Mary (Kan.) 171 21 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 168 22 NR Northwestern (Iowa) 156 23 NR Carroll (Mont.) 149 24 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 148 25 NR Bethel (Ind.) 139

Receiving Votes: Mount Mercy (Iowa) 107, Southeastern (Fla.) 82, Huntington (Ind.) 53, Columbia (Mo.) 49, St. Thomas (Fla.) 44, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 43, Indiana Tech 36, Point Park (Pa.) 35, Cumberlands (Ky.) 34, Montana Western 29, Eastern Oregon 29, The Master’s (Calif.) 21, Dickinson State (N.D.) 17, Concordia (Neb.) 9, Baker (Kan.) 6, Cumberland (Tenn.) 4, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3

2019 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [21] 630 2 2 Indiana Wesleyan 606 3 3 St. Francis (Ill.) 583 4 4 Southern Oregon 572 5 5 Saint Mary (Kan.) 536 6 7 College of Idaho 532 7 6 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 466 8 10 Dordt (Iowa) 450 9 12 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 452 10 11 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 446 11 13 Shawnee State (Ohio) 424 12 8 Aquinas (Mich.) 411 13 20 The Master’s (Calif.) 363 14 15 Columbia (Mo.) 363 15 17 Milligan (Tenn.) 323 16 16 Taylor (Ind.) 318 17 9 Cornerstone (Mich.) 275 18 19 Eastern Oregon 260 19 21 Montreat (N.C.) 232 20 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 212 21 NR Westmont (Calif.) 212 22 14 Madonna (Mich.) 166 23 24 UC Merced 144 24 25 Oregon Tech 135 25 NR Saint Xavier (Ill.) 142

Receiving Votes: WVU Tech (W.Va.) 117, Doane (Neb.) 103, Campbellsville (Ky.) 83, Baker (Kan.) 62, Goshen (Ind.) 25, SAGU (Texas) 25, Carroll (Mont.) 23, Dakota State (S.D.) 17, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 15, Menlo (Calif.) 14, Cumberlands (Ky.) 9, Siena Heights (Mich.) 9, Benedictine (Kan.) 4, Reinhardt (Ga.) 4, Montana Western 3, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 3