KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following a season that saw the Oregon Tech women claim their first National Championship in program history, the Lady Owls have been voted to finish in 7th place, and the OIT men received A twenty-fourth ranking in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
“I am very optimistic that although the women are young, they will compete with the best teams in the nation,” said Kegg. “We have a very strong group of returners with three of the fastest fifteen women in school history. Faith Widman #6 at 18:11, Hannah Mason #10 at 18:41, and Mallory Ward #14 at 18:49.” “I expect the three freshmen to put themselves in the mix and give us a great team balance. This group will be led by redshirt freshman and returning indoor track All-American Delani Dietrich 18:51, Mia Smith 18:59 and McKenzie Morgan 19:08 round out the small but talented team of women” continued Kegg.
On the men’s side, Mark French leads the way as a two-time All-American for the Hustlin’ Owls. “The return of five of the top twenty in school history, and a strong recruiting class, loads the owls with all the ammunition I could ask for at the start of the season,” noted Kegg. “The return of two time All-American Mark French #2 at 24:48, and Tim McPherson #9 at 25:20, from injuries that held them out last season will be a huge piece of our puzzle. Other key pieces are returners Victor Rios #14 at 25:56, Nick McMillen #17 at 25:59, and Chris Ramirez #19 at 26:02″.
“There are some questions that need to be answered, but the men have great talent and I believe they will be up for every challenge the conference can throw at them,” said Kegg.
Oregon Tech Cross Country opens the season at the Humboldt Invite on Friday, September 6th in Arcada, California. The Cascade Collegiate College Championships are scheduled for Friday, November 8th in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
2019 Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Madonna (Mich.) [14]
|584
|2
|5
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [6]
|574
|3
|3
|Taylor (Ind.)
|540
|4
|4
|Southern Oregon [1]
|533
|5
|8
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|530
|6
|14
|Indiana Wesleyan
|467
|7
|1
|Oregon Tech
|436
|8
|7
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|419
|9
|11
|College of Idaho
|416
|10
|15
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|413
|11
|16
|Dordt (Iowa)
|398
|12
|13
|Oklahoma City
|396
|13
|6
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|380
|14
|NR
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|369
|15
|10
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|314
|16
|NR
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|313
|17
|12
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|284
|18
|17
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|268
|19
|23
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|263
|20
|25
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|171
|21
|19
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|168
|22
|NR
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|156
|23
|NR
|Carroll (Mont.)
|149
|24
|NR
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|148
|25
|NR
|Bethel (Ind.)
|139
Receiving Votes: Mount Mercy (Iowa) 107, Southeastern (Fla.) 82, Huntington (Ind.) 53, Columbia (Mo.) 49, St. Thomas (Fla.) 44, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 43, Indiana Tech 36, Point Park (Pa.) 35, Cumberlands (Ky.) 34, Montana Western 29, Eastern Oregon 29, The Master’s (Calif.) 21, Dickinson State (N.D.) 17, Concordia (Neb.) 9, Baker (Kan.) 6, Cumberland (Tenn.) 4, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3
2019 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City [21]
|630
|2
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan
|606
|3
|3
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|583
|4
|4
|Southern Oregon
|572
|5
|5
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|536
|6
|7
|College of Idaho
|532
|7
|6
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|466
|8
|10
|Dordt (Iowa)
|450
|9
|12
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|452
|10
|11
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|446
|11
|13
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|424
|12
|8
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|411
|13
|20
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|363
|14
|15
|Columbia (Mo.)
|363
|15
|17
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|323
|16
|16
|Taylor (Ind.)
|318
|17
|9
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|275
|18
|19
|Eastern Oregon
|260
|19
|21
|Montreat (N.C.)
|232
|20
|23
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|212
|21
|NR
|Westmont (Calif.)
|212
|22
|14
|Madonna (Mich.)
|166
|23
|24
|UC Merced
|144
|24
|25
|Oregon Tech
|135
|25
|NR
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|142
Receiving Votes: WVU Tech (W.Va.) 117, Doane (Neb.) 103, Campbellsville (Ky.) 83, Baker (Kan.) 62, Goshen (Ind.) 25, SAGU (Texas) 25, Carroll (Mont.) 23, Dakota State (S.D.) 17, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 15, Menlo (Calif.) 14, Cumberlands (Ky.) 9, Siena Heights (Mich.) 9, Benedictine (Kan.) 4, Reinhardt (Ga.) 4, Montana Western 3, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 3