A crew supervised by Walsh Construction Co., the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center’s general contractor, this weekend will repave the driveway generally between the Cascades East Family Medicine building and the medical center’s parking structure.

The work involves removing the existing surface, preparing the grade, and then repaving with new asphalt.

This means access to the Cascades East Family Medicine building, the lower level of the parking structure, and the parking area adjacent to the parking structure will be closed Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2. The driveway to the hospital and access to the upper level of the parking structure will remain open.

Entrances to the affected areas will be closed beginning around 5 p.m. Thursday, and Cascades East Family Medicine Clinic will be closed all day Friday. Traffic patterns will return to normal Tuesday, Sept. 3.