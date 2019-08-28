KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Following a very successful 2018-19 campaign, both the Oregon Tech men’s and women’s golf teams will be looking to make yet another trip to the NAIA National Championships in 2020.
The OIT men finished the year with a ranking of 23rd in the country. The Hustlin’ Owls will start the 2019-2020 season at No. 22 in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Owls will look to make the top-five with returner and All-American Mayson Tibbs, who will be joined with seniors Cameron Barnhardt and Brandon Erickson.
“When you look at it on paper, we definitely have the pieces needed to return to the national tournament,” said head coach Jeff Corkill. “It will be up to the players to put in the time and the effort necessary to compete at the top level.”
The Tech women return following their most successful season in school history. The Lady Owls shot sub-300 rounds on three occasions and finished their year ranked 10th in the nation, and that’s the same spot they will start this year’s campaign. Head Coach Jeff Corkill said, “I am very excited to get this team back to the national stage. The ladies competed so well at the tournament last year and we should be a stronger team this season than last. I know the work ethic of this group is going really pay off for them.”
The men and women begin the fall season and CCC play on September 9 and 10 at the CCC opener at the OGA Members Course in Woodburn, Oregon. Both teams will get an early test this fall as the men are headed to the preview event in Mesa, AZ, and the women to a DII tournament hosted by the highly ranked Sonoma State.
Men’s Top 25
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Texas Wesleyan [13]
|494
|2
|2
|Coastal Georgia [5]
|486
|3
|3
|Oklahoma City
|462
|4
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|452
|5
|T5
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|427
|6
|T5
|British Columbia
|412
|7
|8
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|383
|8
|T9
|William Woods (Mo.)
|357
|9
|7
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|342
|10
|T9
|Taylor (Ind.)
|338
|11
|11
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|326
|12
|NR
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|325
|13
|12
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|305
|14
|NR
|Point (Ga.)
|301
|15
|NR
|Ottawa (Ariz.) (AZ)
|259
|16
|14
|Thomas (Ga.)
|252
|16
|15
|Missouri Valley
|252
|18
|17
|William Carey (Miss.)
|238
|19
|13
|Kansas Wesleyan
|199
|20
|NR
|Victoria (B.C.)
|182
|21
|16
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|172
|22
|NR
|Oregon Tech
|164
|23
|NR
|Morningside (Iowa)
|145
|24
|NR
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|117
|24
|NR
|Park (Mo.)
|117
Receiving Votes: Mobile (Ala.) 75, William Penn (Iowa) 48, Holy Cross (Ind.) 41, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 34, Midland (Neb.) 30, Marian (Ind.) 24, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23, Southeastern (Fla.) 22, Columbia (Mo.) 22, Arizona Christian 17, Loyola (La.) 16, Oklahoma Wesleyan 14, Grand View (Iowa) 12, Tennessee Wesleyan 9, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 7, Indiana Wesleyan 7, Sierra Nevada (Nev.) 4, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Cumberland (Tenn.) 3
Women’s Top 25
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|British Columbia [16]
|525
|2
|2
|Keiser (Fla.) [3]
|514
|3
|3
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|495
|4
|6
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|469
|5
|4
|Oklahoma City
|463
|6
|5
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|456
|7
|9
|Loyola (La.)
|418
|8
|11
|William Carey (Miss.)
|395
|9
|8
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|389
|10
|10
|Oregon Tech
|371
|11
|12
|Taylor (Ind.)
|355
|12
|7
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|336
|13
|13
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|324
|14
|15
|Texas Wesleyan
|297
|15
|16
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|285
|16
|NR
|William Penn (Iowa)
|279
|17
|NR
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|236
|18
|NR
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|212
|18
|NR
|Victoria (B.C.)
|212
|20
|NR
|Indiana Tech
|203
|21
|NR
|Morningside (Iowa)
|188
|22
|NR
|William Woods (Mo.)
|158
|23
|NR
|Coastal Georgia
|156
|24
|17
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|141
|25
|NR
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|110
Receiving Votes: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 74, Bellevue (Neb.) 65, Lindsey Wilson 50, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 47, Saint Francis (Ind.) 38, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 35, Milligan (Tenn.) 21, Corban (Ore.) 20, Ottawa (Ariz.) 15, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 12, Faulkner (Ala.) 12, Midway (Ky.) 8, Oklahoma Wesleyan 8, Indiana Wesleyan 7, Columbia (Mo.) 7, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Jamestown (N.D.) 4, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 4