KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Following a very successful 2018-19 campaign, both the Oregon Tech men’s and women’s golf teams will be looking to make yet another trip to the NAIA National Championships in 2020.

The OIT men finished the year with a ranking of 23rd in the country. The Hustlin’ Owls will start the 2019-2020 season at No. 22 in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Owls will look to make the top-five with returner and All-American Mayson Tibbs, who will be joined with seniors Cameron Barnhardt and Brandon Erickson.

“When you look at it on paper, we definitely have the pieces needed to return to the national tournament,” said head coach Jeff Corkill. “It will be up to the players to put in the time and the effort necessary to compete at the top level.”

The Tech women return following their most successful season in school history. The Lady Owls shot sub-300 rounds on three occasions and finished their year ranked 10th in the nation, and that’s the same spot they will start this year’s campaign. Head Coach Jeff Corkill said, “I am very excited to get this team back to the national stage. The ladies competed so well at the tournament last year and we should be a stronger team this season than last. I know the work ethic of this group is going really pay off for them.”

The men and women begin the fall season and CCC play on September 9 and 10 at the CCC opener at the OGA Members Course in Woodburn, Oregon. Both teams will get an early test this fall as the men are headed to the preview event in Mesa, AZ, and the women to a DII tournament hosted by the highly ranked Sonoma State.

Men’s Top 25

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Texas Wesleyan [13] 494 2 2 Coastal Georgia [5] 486 3 3 Oklahoma City 462 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 452 5 T5 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 427 6 T5 British Columbia 412 7 8 University of Northwestern Ohio 383 8 T9 William Woods (Mo.) 357 9 7 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 342 10 T9 Taylor (Ind.) 338 11 11 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 326 12 NR Dalton State (Ga.) 325 13 12 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 305 14 NR Point (Ga.) 301 15 NR Ottawa (Ariz.) (AZ) 259 16 14 Thomas (Ga.) 252 16 15 Missouri Valley 252 18 17 William Carey (Miss.) 238 19 13 Kansas Wesleyan 199 20 NR Victoria (B.C.) 182 21 16 Bellevue (Neb.) 172 22 NR Oregon Tech 164 23 NR Morningside (Iowa) 145 24 NR Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 117 24 NR Park (Mo.) 117

Receiving Votes: Mobile (Ala.) 75, William Penn (Iowa) 48, Holy Cross (Ind.) 41, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 34, Midland (Neb.) 30, Marian (Ind.) 24, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23, Southeastern (Fla.) 22, Columbia (Mo.) 22, Arizona Christian 17, Loyola (La.) 16, Oklahoma Wesleyan 14, Grand View (Iowa) 12, Tennessee Wesleyan 9, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 7, Indiana Wesleyan 7, Sierra Nevada (Nev.) 4, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Cumberland (Tenn.) 3

Women’s Top 25

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 British Columbia [16] 525 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) [3] 514 3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 495 4 6 Dalton State (Ga.) 469 5 4 Oklahoma City 463 6 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 456 7 9 Loyola (La.) 418 8 11 William Carey (Miss.) 395 9 8 University of Northwestern Ohio 389 10 10 Oregon Tech 371 11 12 Taylor (Ind.) 355 12 7 Cumberland (Tenn.) 336 13 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 324 14 15 Texas Wesleyan 297 15 16 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 285 16 NR William Penn (Iowa) 279 17 NR Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 236 18 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 212 18 NR Victoria (B.C.) 212 20 NR Indiana Tech 203 21 NR Morningside (Iowa) 188 22 NR William Woods (Mo.) 158 23 NR Coastal Georgia 156 24 17 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 141 25 NR Pikeville (Ky.) 110

Receiving Votes: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 74, Bellevue (Neb.) 65, Lindsey Wilson 50, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 47, Saint Francis (Ind.) 38, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 35, Milligan (Tenn.) 21, Corban (Ore.) 20, Ottawa (Ariz.) 15, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 12, Faulkner (Ala.) 12, Midway (Ky.) 8, Oklahoma Wesleyan 8, Indiana Wesleyan 7, Columbia (Mo.) 7, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Jamestown (N.D.) 4, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 4