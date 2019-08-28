KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –  Following a very successful 2018-19 campaign, both the Oregon Tech men’s and women’s golf teams will be looking to make yet another trip to the NAIA National Championships in 2020.

The OIT men finished the year with a ranking of 23rd in the country. The Hustlin’ Owls will start the 2019-2020 season at No. 22 in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Owls will look to make the top-five with returner and All-American Mayson Tibbs, who will be joined with seniors Cameron Barnhardt and Brandon Erickson.

“When you look at it on paper, we definitely have the pieces needed to return to the national tournament,” said head coach Jeff Corkill. “It will be up to the players to put in the time and the effort necessary to compete at the top level.”

The Tech women return following their most successful season in school history. The Lady Owls shot sub-300 rounds on three occasions and finished their year ranked 10th in the nation, and that’s the same spot they will start this year’s campaign. Head Coach Jeff Corkill said, “I am very excited to get this team back to the national stage. The ladies competed so well at the tournament last year and we should be a stronger team this season than last. I know the work ethic of this group is going really pay off for them.”

The men and women begin the fall season and CCC play on September 9 and 10 at the CCC opener at the OGA Members Course in Woodburn, Oregon. Both teams will get an early test this fall as the men are headed to the preview event in Mesa, AZ, and the women to a DII tournament hosted by the highly ranked Sonoma State.

Men’s Top 25

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS
1 1 Texas Wesleyan [13] 494
2 2 Coastal Georgia [5] 486
3 3 Oklahoma City 462
4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 452
5 T5 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 427
6 T5 British Columbia 412
7 8 University of Northwestern Ohio 383
8 T9 William Woods (Mo.) 357
9 7 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 342
10 T9 Taylor (Ind.) 338
11 11 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 326
12 NR Dalton State (Ga.) 325
13 12 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 305
14 NR Point (Ga.) 301
15 NR Ottawa (Ariz.) (AZ) 259
16 14 Thomas (Ga.) 252
16 15 Missouri Valley 252
18 17 William Carey (Miss.) 238
19 13 Kansas Wesleyan 199
20 NR Victoria (B.C.) 182
21 16 Bellevue (Neb.) 172
22 NR Oregon Tech 164
23 NR Morningside (Iowa) 145
24 NR Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 117
24 NR Park (Mo.) 117
 

Receiving Votes: Mobile (Ala.) 75, William Penn (Iowa) 48, Holy Cross (Ind.) 41, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 34, Midland (Neb.) 30, Marian (Ind.) 24, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23, Southeastern (Fla.) 22, Columbia (Mo.) 22, Arizona Christian 17, Loyola (La.) 16, Oklahoma Wesleyan 14, Grand View (Iowa) 12, Tennessee Wesleyan 9, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 7, Indiana Wesleyan 7, Sierra Nevada (Nev.) 4, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3, Cumberland (Tenn.) 3

Women’s Top 25

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS
1 1 British Columbia [16] 525
2 2 Keiser (Fla.) [3] 514
3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 495
4 6 Dalton State (Ga.) 469
5 4 Oklahoma City 463
6 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 456
7 9 Loyola (La.) 418
8 11 William Carey (Miss.) 395
9 8 University of Northwestern Ohio 389
10 10 Oregon Tech 371
11 12 Taylor (Ind.) 355
12 7 Cumberland (Tenn.) 336
13 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 324
14 15 Texas Wesleyan 297
15 16 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 285
16 NR William Penn (Iowa) 279
17 NR Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 236
18 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 212
18 NR Victoria (B.C.) 212
20 NR Indiana Tech 203
21 NR Morningside (Iowa) 188
22 NR William Woods (Mo.) 158
23 NR Coastal Georgia 156
24 17 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 141
25 NR Pikeville (Ky.) 110
   

Receiving Votes: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 74, Bellevue (Neb.) 65, Lindsey Wilson 50, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 47, Saint Francis (Ind.) 38, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 35, Milligan (Tenn.) 21, Corban (Ore.) 20, Ottawa (Ariz.) 15, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 12, Faulkner (Ala.) 12, Midway (Ky.) 8, Oklahoma Wesleyan 8, Indiana Wesleyan 7, Columbia (Mo.) 7,  St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Jamestown (N.D.) 4, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 4

