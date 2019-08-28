Salem — Anglers planning to fish the second season for ocean coho salmon on the central Oregon coast are reminded that the fishery is closed to retention of all coho salmon from Monday Aug. 26 through Friday Aug. 30.

The first open coho salmon retention date for the area between Cape Falcon and Humbug Mountain is Saturday, Aug. 31.

Coho salmon (hatchery or wild) may be retained as part of the two salmon daily bag limit beginning this Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. Thereafter, the fishery is open each Friday through Sunday period through the end of September, or until the quota is met (whichever comes first).

The fishery is closed to the retention of coho salmon on Mondays through Thursdays in September, but remains open to the retention of Chinook salmon on those days. Managers will review coho salmon catches weekly to determine if modifications to the fishery are needed. Check this MyODFW.com webpage for the latest regulation updates.