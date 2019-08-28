The Klamath Falls Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on 08-27-19 at Big 5 in Klamath Falls. Anyone with information regarding the incident or identity of the pictured suspect is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at 541-883-5336.

The suspect is described as being light skin toned African American, approximately 50 years of age, 6 feet tall with a moderate build and slight belly.