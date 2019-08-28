The cold, frosty nights are just around the corner. Make your extra produce count
by donating it to the Food Bank and feed those in need in Klamath and Lake
Counties. It doesn’t matter the quantity, the size or the type of produce you have.
We’ll take anything from bell peppers to zucchini.
So many can benefit from your fruit trees too! We’ll take any kind of fruit. We
can’t pick it do to insurance stipulations; however, we do have a few suggestions
on who you might ask to pick if you’re unable:
Neighborhood kids
Church Youth Groups
Boy/Girl Scouts as a service project
For more information on how you can make a difference in our community
contact Niki Sampson at 541 892-1365