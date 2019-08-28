The cold, frosty nights are just around the corner. Make your extra produce count

by donating it to the Food Bank and feed those in need in Klamath and Lake

Counties. It doesn’t matter the quantity, the size or the type of produce you have.

We’ll take anything from bell peppers to zucchini.

So many can benefit from your fruit trees too! We’ll take any kind of fruit. We

can’t pick it do to insurance stipulations; however, we do have a few suggestions

on who you might ask to pick if you’re unable:

Neighborhood kids

Church Youth Groups

Boy/Girl Scouts as a service project

For more information on how you can make a difference in our community

contact Niki Sampson at 541 892-1365