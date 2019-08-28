The Ross Ragland Theater is looking for 15 High School students to perform in The Princess and the Pirates. The Princess and the Pirates is a comic homage to the classic movie, The Princess Bride. Auditions are September 16th @ 4:00 pm in the Cultural Center.

Each student will get a Stipend, get to pad your college application, get experience with large audience presentation with rehearsals only once a week until the 2 weeks before show in Jan. 2020

Just show up at the Cultural Center on Monday, Sept 16 @ 4:00 pm to try out. For more detail contact Sam at education@rrtheater.org