Macdoel, CA. –The Goosenest Ranger District of the Klamath National Forest will re-open the Shovel Firewood area on September 1, 2019 after a temporary closure for resource protection. This firewood area is for personal-use firewood cutters only, no commercial firewood cutting is allowed. The Shovel Firewood area is located near Lodgepole Station and Martin’s Dairy Campground. Please see the attached map.

An additional firewood unit has been added on the south end of this firewood project area near Martin’s Dairy Campground.

Please remember to practice fire prevention and be careful to not start a wildfire while cutting personal-use firewood on national forest system lands.

Permits, information and maps for firewood cutting are available at the Klamath National Forest Supervisor’s office at 1711 South Main Street in Yreka, CA or at the Goosenest Ranger District, 37805 Highway 97 in Macdoel, CA. For more information about this, please call 530-398-4391.