When Oregon Republican state senators walked away from the job for the second time in late June, Democratic leaders were sure that the republicans would pay for it. But paying for it may not come as a financial option. Originally, those who walked out would be fined $500 per day they were absent. That idea was abandoned due to concerns of a lawsuit.

So, instead of fining the republicans $3500 each, Democrats vowed to push through a change to the state’s quorum rules. The new changes, which would need to be approved by voters, would make it so a simple majority of 16 (out of 30) senators would be sufficient for the chamber to conduct business. That would also bring Oregon in line with the majority of states. Currently, two-thirds of lawmakers must be present, which gave the 12-member Republican caucus leverage.