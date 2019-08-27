PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Ottawa University took advantage of its quality shots Monday to slip past Oregon Tech, 3-2, in a non-league women’s soccer match as the Spirit upped their season record to 3-0.

OU, a somewhat new program, opened with a quick lead less than three minutes into the first period, and then scored with about 1½ minutes left before halftime to hand Oregon Tech its first loss of the young season.

Haley Janky put OIT on the scoreboard about 9½ minutes into the second half.

The Spirit regained a two-goal edge shortly thereafter.

Nyah Kendall scored for the Hustlin’ Owls 11½ minutes left in the the contest as OIT completed its two-game road trip to Arizona in what, arguably, is the toughest set of matches the school ever has played to open a season.

Tech, which will continue its season on the road Friday at the University of Idaho, held an edge over Ottawa both in overall shots and corner kicks, but was thwarted by the Spirit defense. Krysten Caballero had two Ottawa saves.

Tech’s Jenna Stiehr was peppered with shots on goal, and finished with five saves.

OIT will open its home season at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, when the Hustlin’ Owls host Sierra Nevada College as they continue their six-match preseason schedule.