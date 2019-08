September 14, 2019 at 12 PM – 4 PM @ Veteran’s Park in Klamath Falls

Offering hope and healing to those whose lives have been affected by Suicide.

Helping people to understand that it’s OK to Just Talk about Suicide and providing tools to do so.

Memorial tent for loved ones lost to Suicide, Free QPR Training, Local resources, Survivor stories, Community Tree of Strength, short walk for support and Free BBQ.