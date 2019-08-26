Special Needs Activity Board is having a Garage Sale

Saturday, August 31st from 7 am to 2 pm

5356 Villa Drive (corner of Homedale and Villa)

Bikes, fishing poles, dishes, clothing for all, Big Chief Smokehouse, oversized baby doll crib, disco decorations, small block n tackle, shoes,

3 generations of valuables which includes a tube radio. Much much more at very low prices. All items are priced to sell. This is one you don’t

want to miss out on!

Proceeds go to hosting events for all special needs individuals, families and friends.