The Klamath Falls Children’s Museum will host a free entry day this Friday August 30th. The museum is located on East Main Street and offers a fun educational experience for children. Again, the free entry day will be this Friday, from 10am-1pm.
MyBasin.com combines print, audio and video into a single, online location – all for free.
We add daily news and sports headlines, have updated weather forecasts and post the latest community announcements so you can plan your Basin-area recreation or attend a worthwhile cause.