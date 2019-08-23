A transient who attempted suicide while in custody at the Klamath County Jail a little over a week ago died last Friday at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber confirmed the 53-year-old man, whose name will not be released to honor the privacy of the family, passed away at Sky Lakes. The man had been placed on suicide watch at the jail at the time he attempted suicide on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Deputies resuscitated him and he was transported to Sky Lakes. While being hospitalized, misdemeanor charges against him were dropped.