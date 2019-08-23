An auto tour of homesteads in the Hildebrand area will be offered by the Klamath County Museum at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

The free tour will begin at the site of the Farm Country Festival, which occurs on the same weekend. To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to mile post 22 at Bliss Road, and follow signs from there.

The homestead of Emil and Mary Egert will be the main focus of the tour. The Egerts took up a homestead in the early 1900s, and lived at the site for about 40 years. The couple died more than 50 years ago, but their home and barn still stand at the site, along with flower beds and fruit trees.

The tour will also include a visit to the Horton Ranch and railroad siding.

Saturday’s drive-along tour will include about 12 miles of travel over gravel road, including two miles of very rough road. The route can be navigated by most passenger cars, but participants should expect to encounter dusty roads.

The tour will last about two hours.

For more information contact the museum, 1451 Main St., at (541) 882-1000.