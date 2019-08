The city of Malin is getting a little bit of a face lift thanks to Chris Young, a retired 4th grade teacher and a local muralist whose work can be seen throughout Klamath Falls. He recently put the finishing touches of one of his new murals that can be seen at the veterans park developing in Malin. The veterans park will have its grand opening on Veterans Day in November, and it is funded in part by a grant for war memorials from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.