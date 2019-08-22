The Mills Neighborhood Association lo longer exists, but don’t worry, it plans to reform.

Due to disagreements, all of the prior board members and officers resigned, leaving behind only the president and a few members. At the last meeting, the first since the resignations and dispersing of the group, the handful of community members in attendance remained optimistic of the organizations future. Those who were there shared ideas for the new group, and temporary officers were elected. The next meeting will be next week on Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the Integral Youth Services building in the Mills neighborhood, and all are welcome. Elections for the new board and officer positions will be on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at the same location.