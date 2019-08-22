IYS is undergoing quite a few changes and one of them is not IYS closing its doors. IYS’ purpose is to fill the gaps that youth experience which can be detrimental to their growth as a person; physically, mentally and spiritually. they have been providing services to the youth of Klamath County for over 30 years. Throughout the years some of their programs came and went, but overall, IYS has always had a core of programs that strives to follow its mission, and serve each and every youth to the very best of our ability.

IYS said goodbye to their Youth Center that is located on E. Main Street across the street from Mills Elementary. The Youth Center has been the place to go after school for so many youth over the years. the main purpose of the Youth Center was to provide a safe place for youth to go after school because many of the working parents could not afford daycare or the cost of afterschool programs. Another change is that in order to better serve the community, and to be a good steward of the donations and funds entrusted in them. they have moved the downstairs staff offices and the free clothing closet to the top level of the building located on Main Street. Families that are seeking assistance from their HELP Program or any other services will no longer use the Main Street entrance, instead they will use the North 10th Street entrance.

if you have any questions or need further information, you can call their main line at 541-882-2053.