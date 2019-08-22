Katelyn Iversen, a member of the Henley FFA chapter, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 during the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Iversen, a senior at Henley High School and the daughter of Matthew and Gretchen Iversen, has been selected to play clarinet in the National FFA Band.

Iversen submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.

The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Iversen will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.

Corteva Agriscience™ sponsors the National FFA Band.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.