22 year old Colton Tony Dick, of Oakridge, Oregon, has pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawfully taking an endangered species.

On October 5, 2016, using a rifle and scope, Colton shot at an endangered gray wolf without legal justification as the animal was walking away from him in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Although Colton did not actually admit to killing a gray wolf, an investigation began in October of 2016 when an adult female GPS-collared gray wolf was found dead in the Fremont-Winema National Forest near Summer Lake. Gray wolves, located in Western Oregon, are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

Unlawfully taking an endangered species carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release. Under a deferred sentencing agreement with the government, Colton has agreed to submit to one-year of supervised release, pay restitution of $2,500 to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, not hunt any wildlife for a period of one year and perform 100 hours of community service. If he complies with these conditions, he will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and the government will move to dismiss his charge.