Officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Bureau of Land Management declared the Milepost 97 Fire 100% contained as of last week and the fire will be in a patrol status going forward. Smoke from the interior of the fire may be visible until the fall rains return to the area but pose no threat to containment lines. The public is asked to avoid the fire area as private landowners and public land management agencies continue to assess the lands they own or manage that were affected by the fire.