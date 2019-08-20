CORVALLIS, Ore. –Oregon Tech’s Melody Edwards has been named the CCC Red Lion “Attacker of the Week” the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Monday.

Edwards, a 6-3 sophomore middle blocker from Placentia, Calif., led the CCC in hitting percentage with a .439 attack clip, which sits fourth in the NAIA. She also posted a 3.0 kills per set average in the opening week. Edwards hit .360 with 11 kills and two errors on 25 Swings in OIT’s 3-1 victory over Life Pacific and followed with a .562 hitting percentage (10 kills, 1 error on 16 swings) to lift the Lady Owls 3-0 over Simpson.

The Owls will return to Ashland next weekend for the second annual Raider Invitational, starting with matchups Friday against William Jessup (Calif.) at 9:00 am and Jamestown (N.D.) at 5:00 pm.