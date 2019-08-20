LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Fremont-Winema National Forest will be holding a public meeting to discuss the 10-year review and future of the Lakeview Federal Sustained Yield Unit this Wednesday, August 21.

The meeting will be an open house format from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce, located at 126 North E St. in Lakeview.

Forest managers will be available to accept comments on the draft 2018 Unit Review report, as well as to hear any proposals on how to correct or modify current conditions on the unit. The public comment period will close at the end of the meeting Wednesday.

The “Draft 2018 Unit Review Report,” as well as background information on the Lakeview Stewardship Unit, can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/fremont-winema/landmanagement/planning and selecting the “Lakeview Stewardship Unit”.

Comments may be submitted in writing to Natural Resources and Planning Staff Officer Chuck Burley by email to charles.burley@usda.gov or mailed or delivered to the Fremont-Winema National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 1301 South G St., Lakeview, OR 97630, ATTN: Chuck Burley.

For those wishing to supply verbal comments on the document before the meeting, please call Burley at 541-947-6204.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.