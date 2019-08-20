An astronomy event to observe other planets in our solar system will be offered by the Klamath County Museum at 8:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

The Jupiter and Saturn star party will be held at the Klamath Falls YMCA soccer field, 1221 S. Alameda Avenue.

“These two planets are very bright in our southern sky at nightfall right now, and are a spectacular sight even in a small telescope,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “Most people have seen pictures of the planets, but there’s something special about seeing it with your own eyes under a dark sky.”

Amateur astronomers will be on hand with portable telescopes. Participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes, or even a set of binoculars for easy viewing of Jupiter’s four large moons.

Anyone who would like advice on setting up their own telescope is encouraged to arrive early to meet with knowledgeable amateur astronomers.

Other museum-sponsored astronomy events planned for later this year include the following:

Sept. 21 – Moon in the morning, at the Klamath County Museum.

Oct. 5 – Fall Astronomy Day.

Nov. 11 – Mercury transit across the sun.

Nov. 23 – Venus meets Jupiter.

Dec. 28 – Moon and Venus photo op.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.