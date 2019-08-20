KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Following a season that saw the Oregon Tech women claim their first National Championship in program history, ninth-year coach Jack Kegg is looking for his Cross Country teams to continue to compete on a national level.

The Hustlin’ Owl women have been voted to finish in second place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, and the men in fourth place, in one of the toughest conferences in the nation. Southern Oregon University sits in the top spot of both the CCC Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Polls, announced Monday.

On the women’s side, Oregon Tech received three first-place votes, landing them in second place with 86 points. “I am very optimistic that although the women are young, they will compete with the best teams in the nation,” said Kegg. “We have a very strong group of returners with three of the fastest fifteen women in school history. Faith Widman #6 at 18:11, Hannah Mason #10 at 18:41, and Mallory Ward #14 at 18:49.”

Coach Kegg has added talent to the women’s team with the addition of freshman Delani Dietrich , Mia Smith , and McKenzie Morgan . “I expect the three freshmen to put themselves in the mix and give us a great team balance. This group will be led by redshirt freshman and returning indoor track All-American Delani Dietrich 18:51, Mia Smith 18:59 and McKenzie Morgan 19:08 round out the small but talented team of women” continued Kegg.

On the men’s side, Mark French leads the way as a two-time All-American for the Hustlin’ Owls. “The return of five of the top twenty in school history, and a strong recruiting class, loads the owls with all the ammunition I could ask for at the start of the season,” noted Kegg. “The return of two time All-American Mark French #2 at 24:48, and Tim McPherson #9 at 25:20, from injuries that held them out last season will be a huge piece of our puzzle. Other key pieces are returners Victor Rios #14 at 25:56, Nick McMillen #17 at 25:59, and Chris Ramirez #19 at 26:02″.

Providing additional depth will be junior college transfer Brent Hunter , as well as incoming freshmen Jonas Hartline Joseph Wilkinson , and Dylan Woodward .

“There are some questions that need to be answered, but the men have great talent and I believe they will be up for every challenge the conference can throw at them,” said Kegg.

Oregon Tech Cross Country opens the season at the Humboldt Invite on Friday, September 6th in Arcada, California. The Cascade Collegiate College Championships are scheduled for Friday, November 8th in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

2019 CCC Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Team (First-place votes) Points

1. Southern Oregon University (4) 91

2. Oregon Tech (3) 86

3. College of Idaho (3) 85

4. Northwest Christian University 66

5. Eastern Oregon University 63

6. Corban University 53

7. Northwest University 40

8. Warner Pacific University 34

9. Multnomah University 17

10. Walla Walla University 15

2019 CCC Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Poll