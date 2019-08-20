Authorities say an Oregon State University student drowned after jumping off a rock cliff into Crater Lake. The National Park Service says the 27-year-old, whose name has not been released, jumped at Cleetwood Cove around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, and did not resurface. The cliff the man had jumped from was about 25 feet high.

A search Sunday was hampered by choppy water with low visibility. Divers mobilized early Monday and found the victim about 90 feet below the surface, on a rock ledge. Beyond that point the lake’s depth drops off dramatically, to more than 1,200 feet.

The cliff known as “Jumping Rock” is a popular recreation spot and was not a prohibited area for jumping. Officials have not yet determined exactly why the man drowned.