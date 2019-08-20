7 th Annual Klamath Independent Film Festival, the Only Complete Oregon-focused Film Fest, Screens September 13-15, 2019 As the only complete festival experience dedicated to Oregon films and filmmakers, KIFF continues to be the only place to fully experience Oregon independent film. Nestled in the high desert, alpine mountain community of Klamath Falls in Southern Oregon this year’s KIFF kicks off with an opening night street party outside the Ross Ragland Theater, joined by filmmakers, sponsors and other VIPs along with live music, a selection of beverages and food trucks.

The street party will be followed by an introduction to the festival and opening night feature “Phoenix, Oregon” which was filmed on location in Klamath Falls in 2018. The film takes a comedic look at the existential crisis many face when trying to find meaning and relevancy at midlife. Despite controlling bosses, dead-end jobs, and broken relationships, the two leads must awaken hibernating courage and resilience in order to take new risks and keep dreams alive. Stars James Le Gros (“Drugstore Cowboy”, “Living in Oblivion”), Lisa Edelstein (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”, TV’s “House”), Jesse Borrego (“Fame”, “Blood In Blood Out”), Diedrich Bader (“Napoleon Dynamite”, “Office Space”, “Veep”) and Kevin Corrigan (“The Departed”, “Pineapple Express”, “True Romance”). The fest will continue on Saturday September 14 with the rest of its feature films at Pelican Cinema (including “Leave No Trace” starring Ben Foster and directed by Debra Granik of “Winter’s Bone”) and return to the Ragland on Sunday September 15 for short film programs and KIFF2019 awards.

This year’s festival will screen a total of 6 features and 38 shorts, with filmmakers on hand throughout for Q&A with audiences at their films. The Ross Ragland Theater is a beautifully renovated 700-seat genuine Art Deco theater serving worldwide cultural entertainment to the region, while Pelican Cinema completes the festival theater experience with all the movie-going concessions and amenities.