On Thursday, August 15, 2019 at about 9:21 a.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a call of a baby that was not breathing at the Twin Arrows Campground, a rural Siskiyou County site south of Siskiyou Lake and several miles southwest of Mount Shasta City. SCSO Sergeant Ben Whetstine arrived at the campsite and found the infant to be non- responsive. He initiated CPR for five to ten minutes until relieved by emergency medical responders from Mt. Shasta Ambulance. The child was transported to Mercy-Mt. Shasta Medical Center but despite the valiant efforts to revive the child, he was pronounced dead. Detectives from SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the hospital and along with Sergeant Whetstine and Deputy Burns, conducted an investigation of the incident and the events leading up to the child’s death. A preliminary investigation revealed the mother of the child and a companion were at the campsite and the previous evening allegedly placed the 7-month old baby and a 2-year-old child in a motor vehicle, while they stayed in a nearby tent. The mother reportedly found the child unresponsive the next morning. The mother had an address in Arizona and her companion reported an address in Texas. Both were

released, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation. Siskiyou County Child Protective Services (CPS) were summoned, responded, and took protective custody of the 2-year-old child. An autopsy was conducted on Friday, August 16 th to help investigators determine the cause and manner of death in the case. At this time, the autopsy is inconclusive, pending the return of toxicology and other essential tests. SCSO investigators are reviewing possible child neglect charges against the mother and her companion.