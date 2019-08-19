On Saturday, August 16, 2019 at 7:47 p.m., a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted an enforcement stop for an infraction-type violation on a vehicle and driver in the Dorris area. During the encounter with the driver, the deputy detected an odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle. The driver admitted he had a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle and the investigation revealed he was traveling out-of-state. A search of the vehicle revealed a box containing a large amount of cash, two duffle bags, each filled with 12 one-pound bags of illicit marijuana, and two large syringes containing approximately 90 milliliters of concentrated cannabis. 51 year old Ming Yang Wang, with an address in Texas, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance for sale, possession of concentrated cannabis, and related charges. He was booked at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka. He will face arraignment for the charges within the next 48-hours.