The Early Days Gas Engine & Tractor Association, Branch 21 invites everyone in the Klamath Basin to the Farm Country Festival, a free event showcasing old time farm activities and tractors.

The Festival, occurring on Aug. 31 and Sep. 1, is open from 9 AM to 4 PM. each day. Featured will be a tractor balancing contest at 10 AM, threshing demonstration at 11:30 AM, antique tractor parade at 12:45 PM and a tractor pull at 2 PM.

In addition, there will be demonstrations of other farm activities throughout the day and a silent auction that ends at 2 PM on Sunday (need not be present to win). There will be a country kitchen featuring hearty breakfast and lunch menus. Come on out to the Chimney Rock ranch off of Hwy 140 east of Dairy at Bliss Road (turn north and follow the yellow signs to the ranch). It’s great drive to see the countryside!

For questions, contact John Kronenberger, 541-533-0965.