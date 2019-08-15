The Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) welcomes Joanna Mott, Ph.D., as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs for the university after a national search. Dr. Mott leaves her position as dean and professor of Biological Sciences in the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State). Dr. Mott replaces Gary Kuleck, Ph.D., who began the position as Oregon Tech provost in 2017 and retired at the end of June.

“Dr. Mott brings a rich portfolio of academic excellence; leading departments and programs; developing facilities; advancing applied research and scholarship; and a focus on diversity and a commitment to student success,” said Oregon Tech president Nagi Naganathan. “She understands how to support a university in growth mode, lead academic innovation initiatives, promote faculty and staff development, and what students need in terms of professional practice and engaged learning. Dr. Mott will be a great addition to Oregon Tech’s academic and administrative leadership.”

Mott has been the dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and a professor of Biological Sciences, at Sacramento State since 2017. There she developed an open collaborative leadership model, including initiating strategic planning for the college and departments, advocating successfully for additional faculty and staff positions, and prioritizing student success, undergraduate research, and faculty and staff professional development. Mott also oversaw the academic side of construction of a $91 million science complex, an experience that will serve her well as Oregon Tech continues development of a $53 million engineering and technology complex focused on new technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Before her deanship at Sacramento State Dr. Mott was department head of Biology at James Madison University, and a faculty member and department chair of Life Sciences at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Mott received a Ph.D. in Soil Science (Microbiology) from Texas A&M University, a M.S. in Biology in from the University of Waterloo, Canada and a B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of Aston, Birmingham, U.K.

“The national search process was conducted with the help of Parker Executive Search and an Oregon Tech search committee consisting of internal administrators, faculty and a student; and Oregon Health and Science University provost, Dr. Elena Andresen, and Portland State University provost, Dr. Susan Jeffords. The groups brought this search to a successful conclusion, in an accelerated timeline,” said Dr. Naganathan.

Oregon Tech search committee members included: Dr. Abdy Afjeh (Chair), Anna Clark, Brittany Miles, Dr. Dan Peterson, Dawn Lowe-Wincentsen, Jamie Kennel, Teri Torres, Dr. Yasha Rohwer, Dr. Tom Keyser, Dr. Mason Terry, Junmin Yee (President, ASOIT-Klamath Falls), Dr. Erin Foley and Dr. Hope Corsair.