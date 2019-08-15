A private investigator has uncovered that John Wolf, the Former Klamath Irrigation District Manager, allowed an ongoing unprofessional work environment to develop at the district office. A lawsuit filed by former KID office specialist Linda Seater against the district brought up these issues. Seater filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the district alleging the district wrongfully terminated her and is asking for her job to be reinstated and/or up to $750,000 in damages. She is asking for a jury trial in Klamath County Circuit Court. Seater was successful in suing Klamath County back in 2013 for wrongful termination from her position as a county tax collector and property control manager.