On Saturday August 17th, A Moment of Hope will host their annual event that helps out kids before the new school year begins.

A Moment of Hope is an organization of local churches headed by Foothills Christian Fellowship.

Many children today don’t have the opportunity to get a new backpack for school so this event is here to help!

There will be:

Backpack giveaway for elementary age children (And there will be 500 packs available on a first come first serve basis.)

Free food

Kid activities

Free Haircuts from the girls from Pretty Drama

All Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This event will be from 11-1 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

For more information contact 541-884-2364