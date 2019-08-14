A man was found dead Monday in a new rhino exhibit that is under construction at the Oregon Zoo in Portland. There were no animals in the habitat. Officers were called out shortly before 10 a.m. on reports that a man had been found dead in a construction site for a new rhinoceros habitat on the zoo’s property. The Medical Examiner identified the man as 62-year-old Carl Stanley Ross Senior. Officials say his family members have been notified of his death. Ross was reported as missing on August 10, two days before he was found deceased.