Whether a city slicker or buckaroo, you’re in for a fun-filled evening of country Western comedy, dinner, and auctions at the Klamath Community College “Hay Klamath! KCC Scholarship Round-up.”

This year’s event is 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, on the lawn next to Founders Hall. Amazing local talents Dan Neubauer, Jeff Gardner, Aletta Mannix, Rebekah Beger, and Kayla McPherson will serve up a rollicking good time, chock-full of classic country Western comedy that will keep you in stitches.

This three-hour evening event is the college’s annual scholarship fundraiser. Proceeds are disbursed each fall to students in an array of academic and workforce programs. Auction items include a lasagna dinner and wine prepared by Molly O’Keefe, sporting good items, power tools, a beer gift basket, and gift cards from local businesses.

Packages up for bid include:

Overnight stay at the Newport Beach Shilo Inn, with two tickets to the aquarium and a food voucher.

Traeger Grill, donated by Diamond Home Improvement, and a gift card for a local butcher shop.

Outdoor furniture from Grange Co-Op.

Two large planters built by KCC construction students and a $100 gift to Home Depot for soil and flowers.

Large storage shed wired for electricity and built by KCC construction students.

A tri-tip dinner will be provided by Melissa’s Country Kitchen and Mia & Pia’s Brewery will provide a no-host bar. The event will include a wine raffle and a fun dessert dash.

Tickets are $45. Tables of six may be sponsored for $250. Purchase tickets or sponsor a table in-person at KCC in Founders Hall or online at https://tinyurl.com/y4ywy8et.