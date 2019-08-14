It’s free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon this Saturday and Sunday, a Free Fishing Weekend, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. During these two days, no fishing licenses or tags are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon for both residents and non-residents.

Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. If you’re in the mountains, combine a hike with a fishing trip and hike in to one of Oregon’s higher elevation mountain lakes. These stay cooler in the summer which keeps trout on the bite. If you are on the coast this weekend, ocean fishing for rockfish, tuna and coho salmon has been good. Or try crabbing, which is currently open along the entire Oregon coast.