A reminder that If you see Blue Green Algae DO NOT allow your dogs to go into the WATER! Late summer and early fall are when it is most toxic and there is no cure. If your dog ingests toxic blue green algae blooms while swimming they will get very sick and may not recover! Understand the water can look clear. It doesn’t have a lot of algae in it. . It loves humid areas with little rain and areas with fertilizer or animal waste runoff. Please take this toxin seriously.