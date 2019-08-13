Saturday September 21st from 2PM – 9PM @ Bill Collier Community Ice Arena

Join us for the start of a tradition at the 1st ever Klamath Basin Oktoberfest featuring award winning beer and wine from Southern Oregon’s top makers, live entertainment, locally grown food selections, vendors, and a family friendly atmosphere with activities for all ages.

Cost:

$5 admission for attendees not drinking alcohol

12 & under get in free

For tastings: A one-time purchase of a tasting mug is required for those 21 and older who will be drinking alcohol. Mugs are $20 and come with 4 beer tokens.

Additional tokens are sold in packs of four for $5.

Each 4 oz pour is one token, full beers are 4 tokens.

Tokens are non-refundable.

Mugs are available for purchase online, however, you must be 21 or older. These mugs will be given out at the gate once ID has been checked. Online purchases are non-refundable.